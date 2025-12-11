Former Liveperson CEO Launches KID, A Safe Creative AI Device Amid Alarming AI Toy Safety Findings.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Altos, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - KID Company today announced the launch of KID, a creative AI device built specifically for children ages 4 to 12. With no ads, no browsing, and no scrolling, KID offers families a safer alternative to screens optimized for attention. Parents maintain clear visibility and control through a transparent parent app - without surveillance.

KID's design philosophy extends beyond software to the physical device itself. Instead of the flat, rectangular screens found on most children's tech, KID offers a "magical" rounded sphere designed to feel inviting and tactile. Children use voice and touch to create stories, characters, artwork, and even printed books with the help of expressive AI "Buddies," all within a fully protected environment.









The launch comes amid heightened scrutiny of AI-powered toys following recent reports from Fairplay and the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, which found that many connected AI toys expose children to inappropriate or unsafe content without parental awareness. As concerns grow about screen addiction and algorithm-driven engagement, KID offers an alternative framework for responsible AI in children's technology.

"Years of handing kids adult-oriented devices have produced outcomes that are hard to ignore - the glazed-over stare, the compulsive swiping, the growing dependence on screen time, and the quiet drift away from the physical world," said Robert LoCascio, Founder of KID Company. "KID was designed in our childhood-first technology studio to reverse that trend. With no internet access and a focus on imagination, storytelling, and family connection, it gives children a healthier, more human way to learn and play."

A Childhood-First Approach Inspired by Real Family Life

The idea for KID began in LoCascio's home. He noticed his four-year-old son, Lorenzo, spending hours each day on YouTube. One evening, they used an early version of KID to create a story together with pictures and characters that came to life. The ability for father and son to create something together out of their imaginations made the shift immediate.









"After that, he stopped asking for YouTube," LoCascio said. "He wanted to keep making his own stories and AI buddies. That experience shaped the core principle behind KID: technology should spark creativity, not consumption."

LoCascio is also the CEO and Founder of Uare, and both companies share the same mission: building human-first, privacy-safe AI. While Uare creates personal AI for adults, KID brings that philosophy to children by offering a protected, imagination-driven alternative to the open internet.

Availability

KID is available ahead of the 2025 holiday season at . A referral program offers additional complimentary subscription months for families who share the device with friends.









To support families directly, KID company also hosts weekly AI safety and creativity classes at its Los Altos, California store, giving children - alongside their parents - hands-on exposure to responsible technology use and direct access to the engineering team building KID.

About KID Company

KID Company is a childhood-first technology company based in Los Altos, California, founded by tech entrepreneur Robert LoCascio, who previously founded and was CEO of LivePerson, NASDAQ:LPSN, to create safer, healthier digital experiences for families. The company's flagship product, KID, is a closed, no-internet AI creative device for children ages 4 to 12. Built with no ads, no apps, no data collection, and no access to online content, KID is designed to foster imagination, storytelling, creativity, and real-world connection without screen dependence. Through transparent design principles and in-store educational programs, KID Company aims to redefine what responsible AI for children can be.

