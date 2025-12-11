403
AGF, MINT, BK At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.45. Tuesday, AGF declared a dividend of 12.5 cents per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2026.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.91. Amerigo declared a performance dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2025.
Aritzia Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $116.67. Monday, Aritzia shares rose 0.4% to $113.79 on volume of 262,946 shares
Canadian Banc Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.03. Canadian Banc announced Tuesday its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares due to the Company's strong performance. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $100.45. No news stories available.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 89 cents. Last week, DBO announced the appointment of Scott Sherr as Chief Commercial Officer, reporting directly to the President and Chief Executive Officer and joining the executive leadership team.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $45.55. Tuesday, Eldorado rose 4.9% on volume of 538,989 shares
Eloro Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.97. Eloro has intersected highest silver Interval to Date at its Iska Iska project, Southern Bolivia with 72 metres grading 294.81 g/t Silver within a broader interval of 180 metres grading 164.74 g/t Silver in Hole DSB-93.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 46 cents. Eco rose 3.8% on volume of 112,500 shares
Extendicare Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.87. Extendicare is one of Canada's largest operators of long-term-care homes, retirement communities, and home-health services. The dividend stock's business is simple but essential: providing daily care to seniors. This makes its revenue incredibly stable and resistant to economic cycles.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $35.45. Monday brought word that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission has granted a Mining License for the Corporation's 100%-owned Oko West Gold Project located in Region 7, Guyana.
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36.5 cents. Grande Portage announced Tuesday it had closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 20,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $24.82. B.C. Premier David Eby's government is accelerating a controversial decision on the New Ingerbelle Project, a risky mine proposal on the banks of the Similkameen River south of Princeton, BC.
Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 95 cents. Integrated Cyber announced Tuesday announced it was rebranding as doing-business-as Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc., marking a major strategic evolution as the Company expands its focus to the emerging security and infrastructure challenges of next-generation artificial intelligence.
Royal Canadian Mint (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $50.00. Tuesday, prices for Mint shares rose 4.1% on volume of 26,493 shares.
