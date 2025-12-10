Deli Group Breaks Ground On New Factory In 10Th Of Ramadan City

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deli Group, one of the world's largest companies in office supplies, stationery and workplace solutions, has laid the foundation stone for its new factory in 10th of Ramadan City during a high-level ceremony.

The Group holds a strong global position, with international sales exceeding $6 billion annually. It operates in more than 100 countries and manages an integrated ecosystem spanning product design, research and development, large-scale manufacturing and global distribution.

The company's new investment in Egypt forms part of its long-term strategy to expand its global manufacturing footprint and deepen its presence in regional markets. It also aligns with Egypt's national drive to localise industry, increase exports and strengthen domestic production capacities.

The new project is being built on a 160,000-sqm site, forming a major industrial base expected to position Egypt as a key hub for the manufacturing and export of Deli products to Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The company has already begun local production at an existing 20,000-sqm facility that manufactures more than 180 products for the Egyptian market.

Once fully operational, the new factory is projected to achieve annual sales of around $200 million, supporting regional distribution networks while enhancing supply chains and job creation.

During the ceremony, attendees gathered at the construction site for the foundation-stone laying, followed by presentations on Egypt's manufacturing strategy, Deli's product-development plans and the new factory's role in serving neighbouring markets.

The event underscored the project's importance, marking a significant milestone in Deli Group's global expansion and reaffirming Egypt's appeal as a destination for major industrial investments. The project establishes a long-term partnership aimed at strengthening local manufacturing, delivering high-quality products, developing technical capabilities, creating jobs and expanding Egyptian exports to new markets.

With this new industrial venture, Deli Group opens a fresh chapter of cooperation that supports the Egyptian economy, reinforces the country's position as a regional industrial and export hub and gives the manufacturing sector strong momentum for a more competitive and sustainable future.