Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call To Be Held On February 19, 2026
|Conference Call:
|USA/Canada Toll Free Number
|888-715-9871
|International Toll Number
|646-307-1963
|Conference ID
|71987
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, February 19, 2026, until Wednesday, May 6, 2026, via webcast on the Company's website.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.
| SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
| JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
