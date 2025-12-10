Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call To Be Held On February 19, 2026


2025-12-10 10:36:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:
USA/Canada Toll Free Number 888-715-9871
International Toll Number 646-307-1963
Conference ID 71987

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, February 19, 2026, until Wednesday, May 6, 2026, via webcast on the Company's website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
...



