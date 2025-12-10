Krown Technologies & Exequantum File Joint Patent For Sifa, A New Cryptographic Layer To Stop Email & Payments Fraud

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Monroe, La. USA & Melbourne, Australia - Dec 12, 2025 - In a significant advancement for global cybersecurity and digital trust, identity-security provider Krown Technology and quantum-safe security company ExeQuantum today announced a jointly engineered patent for Signature Factor Authentication (SiFA), a new category of cryptographic, automated multifactor authentication designed to prevent fraud before it occurs.

SiFA solves one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise security: determining whether a high‐risk instruction truly originates from the correct person, on the correct device, with the correct intent. By binding identity, device metadata, and cryptographic assertion together, SiFA drastically reduces the success rate of account takeovers and AI‐driven impersonation attempts.

Already being piloted with one of Australia's largest construction groups, SiFA delivers device-bound, identity-verified digital signatures that instantly validate who is truly behind a communication or approval - even in the presence of account takeover, session hijacking, or AI-generated impersonation attempts.

At a time when AI-driven fraud, business email compromise (BEC), and payments redirection attacks are accelerating exponentially across Australia, APAC, and the US, SiFA introduces what experts are calling the first practical, cryptographic defense that enterprises can adopt without complex infrastructure changes.

A New Category: Automated MFA That Operates in Milliseconds, With Zero User Friction

Where traditional MFA relies on human action (codes, approvals, prompts), SiFA moves identity verification fully into the cryptographic layer. It binds identity + device + intent and validates them programmatically in milliseconds. If the signature does not match the correct cryptographic context, the action simply does not proceed.

Delivered as a lightweight Outlook add-in, SiFA requires minimal user training, no new behavior beyond additional integration, and no tech no-how, making it immediately deployable across enterprise environments.

Stopping Fraud at the Source

Payments fraud, invoice redirection, procurement tampering, and supply-chain impersonation attacks all share one pattern: a trusted identity is hijacked at the moment of instruction. SiFA shifts trust away from human perception and into cryptographic certainty.

If the signature isn't cryptographically valid, the instruction gets blocked or flagged. This is a fundamental change in how organisations can defend themselves against AI-enabled malicious actors.

Executive Quotes

James Stephens, CEO of Krown

“SiFA allows us to move trust decisions out of the human inbox and into cryptographic reality. By partnering with ExeQuantum, we are reinforcing Krown's position as an innovator in creating the quantum secured future and at the same time giving businesses a practical way to stop payments fraud before it happens.”

He added: “We are already deploying SiFA with one of Australia's largest construction companies after a significant payments fraud incident. Critical approvals still flow over email. SiFA is a simple way to make those flows safer without slowing the business down.”

Samuel Tseitkin, CEO, ExeQuantum

“SiFA represents a step-change in how organisations protect identity and intent in high-risk workflows. We engineered SiFA to replace vulnerable human checks with cryptographic certainty in milliseconds. Through our partnership with Krown, we're bringing this breakthrough into sectors where losses are accelerating fastest - starting with payments and procurement workflows that remain dangerously exposed today.”

He continued: “This is the beginning of a new authentication category, not an incremental feature. SiFA is built on ExeQuantum's quantum-safe architecture and forms the foundation of a long-term innovation stream to secure critical workflows across construction, supply chain, healthcare, blockchain and financial services.”

A Roadmap Spanning Construction, Supply Chain, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Blockchain

Following its initial deployment, SiFA will expand to secure workflows across procurement, logistics, vendor onboarding, approvals, and blockchain-based transactions - any workflow where identity and authority intersect with value transfer.

Krown and ExeQuantum are already in discussions with industry leaders in construction, healthcare, supply chain, and BFSI as part of the first wave of sector rollouts.

A Partnership Built on Deep Technical Collaboration

This is not a reseller arrangement. The SiFA patent is a jointly originated technology, co-developed by ExeQuantum's cryptographers and Krown's identity and workflow engineering teams. It represents the first step in a multi-year innovation partnership designed to bring quantum-safe identity assurance into everyday enterprise workflows.

Media Significance

This announcement marks:. One of Australia's first co-developed quantum-safe authentication patents. A direct response to the surge in AI-enabled business fraud. A security innovation already validated by a major ASX-listed enterprise. A practical pathway to securing the workflows that account for billions in annual fraud losses globally. A new authentication category poised for rapid adoption across high-risk industries

Availability

The first SiFA release - an Outlook-based cryptographic identity layer - will be available to enterprise customers in early 2026, with private preview programs open now for eligible organisations.

About Krown

Krown is already a leader in the Blockchain & DeFi industries, as well as pioneering the Quantum Secured Blockchain space. Now, along with ExeQuantum, Krown will lead in identity-driven workflow security, enabling organisations to execute approvals, payments, and business-critical actions with confidence. By blending secure identity, elegant workflow design, and enterprise-grade deployment models, Krown helps companies reduce fraud risk while maintaining operational speed.

About ExeQuantum

ExeQuantum is a cybersecurity and post-quantum cryptography innovator focused on securing digital infrastructure against today's threats and tomorrow's quantum risks. ExeQuantum provides quantum-safe cryptographic orchestration, identity-bound authentication, and cryptographic discovery solutions to enterprises across APAC, the Middle East, and North America.

