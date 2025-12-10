Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta Adjusts EU Ad Policy After Commission’s Fine

2025-12-10 08:43:23
(MENAFN) Meta has been compelled to revise its advertising approach within the European Union, the European Commission has revealed.

This development follows a €200 million ($233 million) penalty imposed on the Facebook and Instagram parent company in April under the bloc’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) for not providing users with a lawful option to control data-driven advertising.

The Commission announced on Monday that beginning next year, Meta will permit EU users to opt out of sharing data for personalized ads. Officials stated that this adjustment will provide consumers with “full and effective choice” regarding how their information is utilized.

Brussels also noted that it will collect feedback from Meta and other stakeholders after the policy changes are implemented.

A spokesperson for Meta acknowledged the Commission’s statement while defending the company’s existing business model.

They emphasized that “personalized ads are vital for Europe’s economy” and expressed the belief that current practices already comply with the DMA.

The policy revision emerges amid growing friction between Washington and Brussels over digital regulation. US authorities have frequently criticized the EU’s enforcement against American technology firms, claiming that the bloc’s measures constitute overregulation.

Earlier this month, the EU issued its first non-compliance ruling against Elon Musk’s platform X, imposing a €120 million ($140 million) fine for purported violations of the Digital Services Act concerning deceptive design practices.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced the decision as “an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people,” while US Vice President J.D. Vance accused Brussels of penalizing X “for not engaging in censorship.” Musk responded by calling the EU a “bureaucratic monster” and urging that the bloc be “abolished.”

