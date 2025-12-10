Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italian PM meets with Zelenskyy on Tuesday at Palazzo Chigi


2025-12-10 08:38:59
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday at Palazzo Chigi to discuss the progress of diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, according to reports.

The leaders reviewed the current state of negotiations and outlined the next steps required to advance peace initiatives. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Italy for the emergency aid recently provided to strengthen Ukraine’s energy sector, which continues to be targeted by Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Both Meloni and Zelenskyy emphasized the critical role of unity among European and American partners, noting that Europe’s contributions will be decisive in shaping long-term security on the continent. They also highlighted the need for credible security guarantees to deter future aggression and stressed the importance of maintaining consistent pressure on Russia to participate in negotiations in good faith.

Meloni reiterated Italy’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people and affirmed that Rome will continue supporting Ukraine, including in its future reconstruction efforts. In a related statement, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed full support for Ukraine following what he described as a renewed escalation of Russian strikes on civilians.

"I had a conversation with my friend and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. I expressed my full solidarity with Ukraine following the new unacceptable escalation of Russian strikes against civilians and reaffirmed my support for US efforts for a just and lasting peace,” Tajani said on social media.

Italy’s ongoing commitment includes its 12th military aid package, alongside additional supplies and generators to assist Ukraine’s population and maintain energy infrastructure, reaffirming that Rome remains firmly aligned with Kyiv.

