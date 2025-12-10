Taiwan's 2025 Mobileheroes Competition Winners Announced: Seizing 5G And AI Market Opportunities In Taiwan And Asia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Taiwan boasts a robust AI-related hardware supply chain and comprehensive system integration capabilities. With 5G connectivity enabling decentralized Edge AI, Taiwan is well-positioned to excel in fields such as smart healthcare, robotics collaboration, autonomous vehicles, and smart manufacturing: areas where it can compete on the global stage.

In this context, the Mobileheroes Global Competition in Taiwan drew 32 startup teams from diverse fields such as 5G network management platforms, AI-Powered Life Cycle Assessment Platform, Natural Resources Management Platform, and more, showcasing international interest and collaboration in Taiwan's ICT ecosystem. After months of rigorous evaluation, the winners were announced on October 22.

Poland 's Team Waterly claimed the championship with a real-time water quality monitoring IoT solution for water utilities, aquaculture farms and industrial operators. The runner-up, Taiwan's Team FiduciaEdge, developed a Trustworthy Shared 5G O-RAN solution enabling the rapid, controlled deployment of private networks over existing or open wireless infrastructure. Third place was awarded to Taiwan's Team Angel Eye, whose solution predicts risks in real time and delivers instant warnings to both pedestrians and vehicles to enhance urban road safety.

The organizers held an award ceremony and showcase on October 22, featuring booths for the Top 11 teams, where they demonstrated their products and engaged directly with attendees. The event drew major Taiwanese ICT companies, including leading telecom operators Chunghwa Telecom, FarEasTone, and Taiwan Mobile; prominent systems integrator HwaCom Systems; leading 5G solution provider ufiSpace; and Taoyuan International Airport, a key international transportation hub. This networking opportunity has the potential to open new business avenues for the participating teams.

The organizers assembled a multinational team of experts to create a mentorship group, providing "Mentor Hours" coaching sessions for the Top 11 teams. Mentors hailed from Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI); Mosaic Venture Lab, which operates across multiple countries; Lithuania's Baltic Sandbox Accelerator; South Africa's Zen Consortium; Croatia's Technology Park Split; and the United Kingdom's iScale Hub. They guided teams in refining their business models and offered insights into market positioning, technology optimization, product features, and investment potential.

Additionally, the teams visited Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation (KMRT) to see how its Digital Twin Operations Control Center enhances smart transportation through real-time monitoring and simulation. They also explored 5G and XR applications at HTC VIVELAND, experiencing immersive cultural content and training scenarios. Chunghwa Telecom further hosted the teams to discuss how their solutions could connect with telecom services, including satellite-enabled opportunities.

With the strong momentum built through this year's engagements, anticipation is high for the 2026 edition, which is expected to further deepen exchanges and collaboration between Taiwan's ICT industry and international teams.

About Waterly:

Waterly is led by a seasoned team with deep technical and commercial expertise. The three co-founders have collaborated for over a decade on complex IoT and telemetry projects. The name Waterly reflects our mission-to help people, institutions, and communities understand and protect water ecosystems more easily and intuitively. Our next step in Taiwan is to identify a local partner who could act as an operational director, helping us navigate the market, establish trust, and accelerate pilot projects.

About FiduciaEdge Technologies:

FiduciaEdge combines Latin“Fiducia”(trust) with“Edge”(edge computing), representing our mission to deliver trusted cybersecurity solutions for edge computing environments. The Trustworthy Shared OpenRAN (TSORAN) solution delivers high-assurance information isolation via the Central Trustworthy CNF Server. Our Primary markets are Japan and Europe. The team leverages the Taiwan's Walsin/Advantech group's overseas sales and service network for rapid expansion.

About Angel Eye:

Angel Eye is a research team from NYCU in Taiwan. Our“Syuan Angel's Eye” symbolizes the ability to perceive and discern signal sources, enabling early awareness of potential risks and timely alerts for pedestrians and drivers. The team advances traffic safety through deployments in Taiwan under the“Vision Zero 2050” policy. We plan to expand to Asian cities with modular Smart RSUs and integrate with global 6G V2X and autonomous driving applications.

