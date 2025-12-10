Microsoft Announces $17.5Bn Investment In India, Its 'Largest Ever' In Asia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New Delhi, India: Global technology giant Microsoft announced yesterday plans to invest $17.5bn to help build India's artificial intelligence infrastructure, with CEO Satya Nadella calling it“our largest investment ever in Asia”.

Several global corporations have announced large investments this year in the South Asian nation, which is projected to have more than 900 million internet users by year's end.

“To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing $17.5bn our largest investment ever in Asia to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI first future,” Nadella said in a post on X.

Nadella made the announcement on social media after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, thanking the leader for“an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity”.

In a statement, Microsoft said the investment would be spread over four years.

“Together, Microsoft and India are poised to set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure in the coming decade,” the statement said.

The tech giant said one of the key priorities of its investment plan was“building secure, sovereign-ready hyperscale infrastructure to enable AI adoption in India”.

“At the heart of this effort is the significant progress being made at the India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad -- that is set to go live in mid-2026,” Microsoft added.

The planned cloud region is twice the size of the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in India's eastern city Kolkata, which has a capacity of over 65,000 people.

Microsoft said the latest announcement“builds on” a previous investment pledge Nadella had made earlier this year, committing $3 billion for AI and cloud infrastructure in India over the next two years.

Modi said he was“happy” that the tech giant had chosen India as the destination for its largest investment in Asia.

“The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

“When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India,” Modi added.

Modi yesterday also met with the heads of tech firms Intel and Cognizant.