Attorney-General Meets Swiss Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Attorney-General of the Swiss Confederation H E Stefan Blattler, who is visiting the country. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the areas of training and the exchange of expertise, in addition to exchanging views on several topics of mutual interest. The two sides also toured the Institute of Criminal Studies and the Public Prosecution's pavilion at the World Summit AI-Qatar 2025, where they were briefed on the latest projects developed by the Public Prosecution using AI.

