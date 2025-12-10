Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Attorney-General Meets Swiss Counterpart

Attorney-General Meets Swiss Counterpart


2025-12-10 02:12:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Attorney-General of the Swiss Confederation H E Stefan Blattler, who is visiting the country. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the areas of training and the exchange of expertise, in addition to exchanging views on several topics of mutual interest. The two sides also toured the Institute of Criminal Studies and the Public Prosecution's pavilion at the World Summit AI-Qatar 2025, where they were briefed on the latest projects developed by the Public Prosecution using AI.

MENAFN10122025000063011010ID1110461934



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search