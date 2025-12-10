Mofa Holds Roundtable On Exchanging Best Practices To End Violence Against Women, Girls

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in cooperation with the United Nations Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, organised a roundtable on exchanging best practices to end violence against women and girls, as part of the activities of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The roundtable was attended by Acting Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Sarah Abdullah Al Saadi, along with a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, in addition to representatives of relevant national entities.

The roundtable discussed the main challenges related to the persistence of violence against women despite legislative developments, focusing on enhancing international and regional dialogue, exchanging successful experiences, and building partnerships that support efforts in prevention, protection, and empowerment.

The discussion addressed key topics including: violence against women as a global challenge, national and international policies, combating cybercrimes against women, and practical means to strengthen protection in both physical and digital spaces.

Participants in the roundtable emphasised the importance of joint action and the role of State of Qatar in supporting international efforts to end violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual global campaign led by the United Nations. It begins on November 25, which marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and continues until December 10, Human Rights Day.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and mobilise international and national efforts to end all forms of gender-based violence against women and girls, through organizing awareness, policy, and legal activities, including addressing the rise of digital violence.