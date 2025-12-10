MCIT Signs Deals To Support AI-Powered Digital Transformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) announced the signing of several strategic partnerships with a group of local and international technology companies, namely Malomatia, Accenture, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, and Scale AI.

The agreements fall under the GovAI Program, which aims to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across government entities and develop national digital projects in alignment with the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The signing took place on the sidelines of World Summit AI – Qatar 2025, organised by InspiredMinds in partnership with MCIT.

The partnerships were signed by Eman Al-Kuwari, Director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, alongside company representatives Khalid Mohamed Al-Kubaisi, CEO of Malomatia; Mejdi El-Khater, Country Managing Director of Accenture Qatar; Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager of Google Cloud; Ahmad El-Dandachi, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar; Rached Dabboussi, Vice President, Cloud Technology at Oracle; and Julia de Boinville, Head of Europe and Middle East at Scale AI.

Eman Ahmed Al-Kuwari stated,“These partnerships fall within MCIT's efforts to expand the use of artificial intelligence across government entities and develop projects capable of creating tangible improvements in work processes and service quality. They represent a practical step toward working with organisations that possess strong technical expertise, giving government entities broader options to adopt advanced technologies in a structured and progressive manner.”

The partnership with Malomatia includes developing AI-powered digital solutions for government entities, enhancing data-analytics capabilities, and improving operational automation. Khalid Mohamed Al-Kubaisi stated,“Malomatia is proud to contribute to shaping Qatar's AI future under the GovAi Program,” said Khalid Al-Kubaisi, CEO of malomatia.

The partnership with Google Cloud includes supporting cloud infrastructure development, enabling advanced analytics, and expanding access to cutting-edge data-analysis platforms. Ghassan Kosta noted,“This partnership reflects Google Cloud's commitment to supporting Qatar's government sector with modern cloud infrastructure capable of meeting the growing demands of AI applications. Together with MCIT, we will empower government entities with advanced data-analysis tools that help them deliver faster and more efficient services.”

The partnership with Microsoft focuses on enabling the adoption of generative-AI solutions and expanding the use of Microsoft Copilot platforms, in addition to offering specialised training programmes for national talent.