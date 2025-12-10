Qatar Museums Partners With Dukhan Bank To Build Two New Cultural Institutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) yesterday announced a landmark partnership with Dukhan Bank to support the development of two vital future cultural institutions: Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, and the Dukhan Bank Qatar Numismatic Center.

Dukhan Bank's support for Qatar Museums will help Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar realise its mission as a pioneering institution dedicated to holistic childhood development, nurturing curiosity, creativity, and compassion through open-ended play, exploration, and experimentation. Additionally, an independent future institution that will house QM's world-renowned collection of historic Islamic currency, will be named the Dukhan Bank Qatar Numismatic Center in honour of the firm's generosity.

The official signing ceremony took place yesterday at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) in the presence of Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Executive Board Member and Managing Director of Dukhan Bank H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani. Sheikha Al Mayassa said,“We are immensely proud to welcome Dukhan Bank as a major partner of Qatar Museums, collaborating with us to realise the goals set forth in the Qatar National Vision 2030. In joining with us to build these two new institutions, which will serve children and their families, researchers and scholars and those interested in the history of currency. Dukhan Bank is helping to nurture a thriving cultural ecosystem that advances Qatar's human, social, and economic development. We are grateful for Dukhan Bank's far-sighted investment in the preservation of our history and the future of our children.”



Sheikh Mohammed said,“Dukhan Bank is honored to formalize this strategic partnership with Qatar Museums in support of two national institutions that will play a vital role in preserving and sharing Qatar's cultural narrative contribution, as a leading financial institution dedicated to empowering communities and supporting sustainable national development, reflects a commitment to strengthening the country's cultural foundations, fostering public engagement, and ensuring that the stories defining our heritage are preserved for future generations.”

President of the Dadu Advisory Committee Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, said,“On behalf of the future Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar, I extend my deepest gratitude to Duhkan Bank for joining us as a member of the institution's Founding Family. This partnership demonstrates how crucial the private sector is to the future success of Qatar and its people and acknowledges Dadu as a truly world-class institution that will inspire generations of children to come.”