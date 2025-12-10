403
Sudan urges action over RSF’s alleged genocide
(MENAFN) Sudan on Tuesday accused the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing genocide and called on the international community to move beyond mere expressions of concern. Speaking at a high-level UN General Assembly session marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Abdelazim Salim Mohamed detailed the atrocities allegedly committed by the RSF.
He said civilians in El-Fasher and other areas have been subjected to mass killings, sexual violence, forced displacement, and deliberate destruction of evidence. “Acts, in their scale and intent, meet the legal definition of genocide,” Mohamed stated. He emphasized that these crimes are documented and public, demanding accountability beyond symbolic condemnation.
Sudan urged the international community to take concrete, lawful measures to protect civilians.
Recommendations included halting arms flows to the RSF, imposing targeted sanctions on individuals organizing or financing atrocities, denying safe havens to those glorifying violence, and ensuring weapons exports do not reach non-state armed groups.
“Genocide is not only a crime against its victims. It's a test of the international system itself,” Mohamed said.
The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions, prompting urgent calls for international intervention.
