Turkey denounces Israeli raid on UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s raid and seizure of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem. The Turkish Foreign Ministry described the operation as a violation of international law, noting that UNRWA facilities enjoy diplomatic immunity and must be protected under the rules governing occupied territories.
“The international community must take deterrent measures against Israel’s unlawful practices and support UNRWA,” the ministry said, highlighting the agency’s critical role in providing food, health care, education, and shelter to some six million Palestinian refugees.
The ministry cited the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion from October 22, 2025, which stressed Israel’s obligations as an occupying power to facilitate, rather than obstruct, UNRWA’s operations. It underlined the agency’s importance in protecting refugees’ rights, including the right of return, and in supporting broader efforts toward lasting peace.
UNRWA, funded by voluntary contributions from UN member states, has faced repeated attacks on its facilities over the years. Israel launched a campaign in October 2023 accusing some of the agency’s employees in Gaza of involvement in attacks, and in February 2025, it formally terminated UNRWA activities in Israel and East Jerusalem.
The Turkish statement called on the international community to defend UNRWA and ensure it can continue delivering essential humanitarian services to Palestinian refugees amid escalating tensions.
