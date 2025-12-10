403
Arab League Condemns Israeli Incursion into UNRWA Headquarters
(MENAFN) The Arab League on Tuesday strongly criticized an Israeli operation targeting the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) situated in occupied East Jerusalem.
In an official declaration, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit cautioned that the raid signifies ongoing attempts to undermine UNRWA’s role and responsibilities within the occupied Palestinian lands.
Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for the secretary-general, asserted that the Israeli allegations directed at the UN agency “lack any legal or logical foundation,” emphasizing that the operation “forms part of a systematic and sustained effort to terminate UNRWA’s presence and operations.”
He appealed to the global community “to intervene in an effective and decisive manner to bring an end to this campaign targeting the Agency.”
UNRWA delivers “vital health, education, and employment services to millions of Palestinian refugees across its five fields of operation,” he continued.
According to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Israeli police—accompanied by municipal personnel—forced their way into the UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem on Monday, removed the UN flag, and hoisted the Israeli flag in its place.
UNRWA was founded by the UN General Assembly more than seven decades ago to support Palestinians who were forcibly uprooted from their homeland.
