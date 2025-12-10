403
China is confident in meeting economic goals despite challenges—PM
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed confidence on Tuesday that China will achieve its economic objectives for 2025 despite global headwinds and domestic challenges. His remarks came during the “1+10” Dialogue with leaders of major international economic organizations in Beijing, according to Xinhua.
Li highlighted that China’s economy has continued to advance and achieve new milestones this year, even as the global economy faced uncertainties. He noted that the World Bank recently raised China’s growth forecast for 2025 to 4.8%, close to Beijing’s target of around 5%.
Addressing representatives from the World Bank, IMF, WTO, UNCTAD, ILO, BIS, FSB, AIIB, and OECD, Li emphasized the country’s ability and confidence to accomplish its full-year economic and social development goals.
He also called for improving global economic governance, preserving international trade order, and maintaining openness and cooperation. China will continue to welcome foreign businesses to engage with its market, Li added, signaling the country’s commitment to remain integrated in the global economy despite ongoing pressures.
