403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Praises Syrian Resolve
(MENAFN) Türkiye expressed satisfaction at witnessing the Syrian population endeavor to reconstruct their nation despite considerable challenges, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday.
He remarked that the effective execution of Syria’s March 10 agreement would undermine the schemes of hostile actors who benefit from a weakened, fragmented, and unstable Syrian state.
“We are pleased to see Syrian people striving to rebuild their country over the past year despite all the hardships, and the devastation left by the Assad dictatorship,” Erdogan declared during his speech at the Human Rights Day gathering in Ankara.
The president noted that Monday marked both the first anniversary of the Syrian revolution and the Syrian people’s Dec. 8 Liberation Day. He extended congratulations to the Syrian nation on behalf of Türkiye and its citizens for standing firm against the oppressor for more than 13 years despite “every form of persecution, brutality, savagery, and torture that shames humanity.”
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye and the Turkish public entirely back Syria and its citizens in their pursuit of reconstruction, renewal, and rebuilding through all available means.
He highlighted that the Syrian revolution had surpassed its toughest period over the past year. Erdogan voiced confidence that with thoughtful, steadfast, inclusive, and fair leadership, Syria would not revert to its previous bleak era.
He further noted that once the March 10 agreement is fully put into practice, Syria will advance toward a future as a flourishing, triumphant, and esteemed nation with preserved territorial unity.
The March 10 accord, announced by the Syrian presidency, outlined the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — dominated by the YPG/PKK terror group — into Syria’s state institutions, affirming the country’s territorial wholeness and dismissing any separatist intentions.
He remarked that the effective execution of Syria’s March 10 agreement would undermine the schemes of hostile actors who benefit from a weakened, fragmented, and unstable Syrian state.
“We are pleased to see Syrian people striving to rebuild their country over the past year despite all the hardships, and the devastation left by the Assad dictatorship,” Erdogan declared during his speech at the Human Rights Day gathering in Ankara.
The president noted that Monday marked both the first anniversary of the Syrian revolution and the Syrian people’s Dec. 8 Liberation Day. He extended congratulations to the Syrian nation on behalf of Türkiye and its citizens for standing firm against the oppressor for more than 13 years despite “every form of persecution, brutality, savagery, and torture that shames humanity.”
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye and the Turkish public entirely back Syria and its citizens in their pursuit of reconstruction, renewal, and rebuilding through all available means.
He highlighted that the Syrian revolution had surpassed its toughest period over the past year. Erdogan voiced confidence that with thoughtful, steadfast, inclusive, and fair leadership, Syria would not revert to its previous bleak era.
He further noted that once the March 10 agreement is fully put into practice, Syria will advance toward a future as a flourishing, triumphant, and esteemed nation with preserved territorial unity.
The March 10 accord, announced by the Syrian presidency, outlined the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — dominated by the YPG/PKK terror group — into Syria’s state institutions, affirming the country’s territorial wholeness and dismissing any separatist intentions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment