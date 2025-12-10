403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Stocks Exchange Ends Tuesday in Positive Territory
(MENAFN) Turkey's primary equity gauge finished Tuesday's session in positive territory, climbing 0.44% to settle at 11,238.36 points compared to Monday's closing level.
The BIST 100 index opened trading at 11,210.31 before advancing 48.86 points by the session's end.
Throughout the trading day, the benchmark index fluctuated between a low of 11,147.98 and peaked at 11,244.19.
Market breadth tilted bearish with 51 indexes declining versus 48 advancing.
Trading activity generated 130.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.07 billion) in volume, as the index's total capitalization stood at 10.58 trillion liras ($249.3 billion).
Currency markets showed the USD/TRY pair at 42.5905 at 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), with EUR/TRY positioned at 49.5865 and GBP/TRY changing hands at 56.7270.
Commodity prices revealed gold trading at $4,206.85 per ounce, alongside Brent crude oil priced at $61.80 per barrel.
The BIST 100 index opened trading at 11,210.31 before advancing 48.86 points by the session's end.
Throughout the trading day, the benchmark index fluctuated between a low of 11,147.98 and peaked at 11,244.19.
Market breadth tilted bearish with 51 indexes declining versus 48 advancing.
Trading activity generated 130.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.07 billion) in volume, as the index's total capitalization stood at 10.58 trillion liras ($249.3 billion).
Currency markets showed the USD/TRY pair at 42.5905 at 6.30 pm local time (1530GMT), with EUR/TRY positioned at 49.5865 and GBP/TRY changing hands at 56.7270.
Commodity prices revealed gold trading at $4,206.85 per ounce, alongside Brent crude oil priced at $61.80 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment