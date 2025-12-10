Trump-Themed Crypto Mobile Game Launches This December: Exciting Details!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) New Trump-Themed Cryptocurrency-Integrated Mobile Game Set for Launch

A new mobile game centered around Donald Trump is poised to hit the Apple App Store before the year's end, promising a mix of gaming and cryptocurrency features. Developed by Freedom 45 Games, the title is officially licensed to use Trump 's name and is associated with the Trump Coin project. Currently in pre-registration, the game is scheduled for release around December 30.

The game's website indicates players can fund their accounts through cash, cryptocurrencies, or Trump Coins. The platform also features trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including statues and pins that can be utilized in gameplay. However, a disclaimer underlines that the game is not officially connected to Donald Trump or his business ventures, clarifying it is neither designed nor distributed by him.

Source: TrumpMeme

A demo available on the game's website displays a virtual map reminiscent of New York City, with players rolling dice to move around a Monopoly-style gameboard. Throughout gameplay, players can earn in-game funds for various activities, including constructing properties. Notably, the game offers an airdrop of Trump Tokens to top scorers before launch, which can be earned by creating accounts, holding Trump Coins, and referring others to participate.

The emerging release coincides with a downturn in the value of the Trump memecoin. Launched days before Donald Trump's inauguration, the token skyrocketed to over $73, valuing it at more than $14.5 billion - but it has since plummeted by over 92%, trading at roughly $5.89. Despite the decline, since the game's announcement, the token has experienced a modest 3.4% uptick in value over the past 24 hours.

While the game's collectibles are presented as entertainment tools and explicitly state they are not linked to any political campaign or intended for investment, Trump's ventures into the crypto space have faced scrutiny. U.S. Democrat lawmakers have previously called for regulatory investigations into Trump-related crypto initiatives, highlighting ongoing concerns about transparency and compliance in this emerging sector.

