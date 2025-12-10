J&K Has Over 77,000 Teachers In Govt Schools: Goi

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 77,483 teachers across primary, upper primary and secondary level government schools, Union Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha.

The ministry according to KNO said that the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in the Union Territory stands at 11 at primary level, 8 at upper primary and 12 at secondary schools-indicating comparatively favourable teacher availability in government institutions.

The ministry further informed that online and digital learning in J&K is guided by the PRAGYATA guidelines, which focus on safe digital education, limiting screen time and encouraging parental supervision.

It added that digital initiatives, including ICT labs, smart classrooms and PM eVidya channels, are implemented under Samagra Shiksha based on annual plans submitted by the UT.