Zelenskyy states Ukraine, EU are aligned on peace proposals
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv and its European partners have aligned their positions during negotiations in London and are preparing to present updated peace proposals to the United States. The comments came as Zelenskyy continued his diplomatic tour with a visit to Italy.
Speaking on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he met with his negotiating team to review “yesterday’s work in London,” noting that discussions involved national security advisors from multiple European countries and were endorsed by their leaders.
“We are working very actively on all components of potential steps toward ending the war. The Ukrainian and European components are now more developed, and we are ready to present them to our partners in the U.S. Together with the American side, we expect to swiftly make the potential steps as doable as possible,” he said.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv maintains “constant contact” with Washington and that the success of any peace initiative depends on Moscow’s willingness to take “effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the war from reigniting.” He added, “In the near future, we will be ready to send the refined documents to the United States. Glory to Ukraine!”
Regarding territorial issues, Zelenskyy reiterated comments from Monday, stating there has been “no compromise yet” on disputed regions in the revised US-backed 20-point peace plan, which had previously included 28 points. He insisted that Kyiv “has no right to give up its territories” and rejected any proposals to trade land for security guarantees.
He also warned against excluding the US from negotiations, citing Ukraine’s dependence on American-supplied weapons systems that Europe alone cannot provide. Zelenskyy noted that US President Donald Trump “has his own vision” for ending the conflict, highlighting continuing divisions between Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow over the future of the Donbas and other occupied areas.
Zelenskyy’s London talks on Monday included meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. European leaders noted that recently imposed EU and US sanctions are beginning to pressure Russia’s economy, strengthening Ukraine’s diplomatic leverage. Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy arrived in Rome, where he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
