Russia Shows No Desire For Peace EU At UN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, EU Ambassador to the United Nations Stavros Lambrinidis said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Russia continues its war of aggression with increasing intensity, showing no sign of any serious commitment to peace. It intensifies its attacks, cynically striking energy infrastructure as winter approaches, and targeting, again, civilians, including women, children and humanitarian workers," Lambrinidis said.

Ukraine to UN: energy dollars fuel Russia's aggression

He stressed that "these are not the actions of a party who wants peace."

"These are the actions of an aggressor who is determined to re-colonize by force an independent member of the United Nations," the diplomat added.

Lambrinidis also noted that the EU "will sustain its diplomatic efforts towards such a peace, together with the United States and other partners."

"The UNSC may not have the power to force Russia to abide by resolution 2774. But it has both the power and the ultimate authority to exert maximum diplomatic pressure on the only country that openly violates 2774 to finally stop the killing," he said.

The UN Security Council convened on Tuesday, December 9, in response to intensified Russian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.