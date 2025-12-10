Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Second Day Of Asset Integrity Corrosion, Coatings Conference

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The second day of the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference," dedicated to the oil and gas sector, has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

The event has gathered the cream of the crop in the field, top brass from various companies, and tech wizards all under one roof.

Just like the first day, today's event agenda is packed to the gills. It will dive into the current state and breakthroughs in asset integrity protection, corrosion control, and protective coating technologies. At the same time, the conference will lay out the risks, roll out technical solutions, and draw on international experience facing the industry.

More than 500 delegates from more than 20 countries are participating in the event, and it will feature over 50 speakers, with over 25 companies presenting their technological solutions. In total, there will be over 50 technical sessions, several panel discussions, and various networking events.

