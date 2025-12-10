403
US Navy heavily invests in AI, autonomy technologies for shipbuilding
(MENAFN) According to general reports, the US Navy has unveiled a $448 million initiative aimed at advancing artificial intelligence and autonomy technologies throughout the nation’s shipbuilding network. The investment is being directed toward the Shipbuilding Operating System (Ship OS), a new digital framework intended to modernize how shipyards and suppliers manage production.
“This investment provides the resources our shipbuilders, shipyards and suppliers need to modernize their operations and succeed in meeting our nation's defense requirements,” US Navy Secretary John Phelan said.
“By enabling industry to adopt AI and autonomy tools at scale, we're helping the shipbuilding industry improve schedules, increase capacity and reduce costs. This is about doing business smarter and building the industrial capability our Navy and nation require," he added.
Oversight of the effort will fall to the Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base Program, working in coordination with Naval Sea Systems Command. Ship OS is expected to bring together data drawn from older databases, enterprise systems, and real-time operational sources in order to pinpoint production delays, streamline engineering workflows, and flag potential risks earlier in the development process.
The move is being framed as part of a broader push to speed up ship construction and reinforce the industrial infrastructure needed to meet long-term defense goals.
