Schumer criticizes lack of clarity on Venezuela strike
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized a private congressional briefing delivered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other senior officials, saying legislators were still left without meaningful explanations about the Sept. 2 operation involving a suspected smuggling vessel off Venezuela’s coast.
“It was a very unsatisfying briefing,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday.
The comments followed a session in which Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the bipartisan “Gang of Eight” to discuss the strike. Lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon to turn over full video recordings of the second strike, amid allegations that two survivors clinging to debris may have been killed afterward. Only a limited group of legislators were shown the footage last week, and even then only behind closed doors.
Schumer said he directly asked Hegseth whether the entire Congress could view the unedited material.
"His answer (was), ‘We have to study it.’ Well, in my view, they have studied it long enough. Congress ought to be able to see it. I told him that every member of Congress -- so many members of Congress, Democrat and Republican --- had a right to see it, wanted to see it, and should see it," he said.
He added that, aside from the unresolved video issue, the administration provided minimal insight into its overall approach toward Venezuela.
"I asked them what their strategy is and what they were doing. Again, did not get satisfying answers at all," he said.
Earlier the same day, Schumer had expressed that he is "very concerned" about the possibility of the US entering a ground conflict in Venezuela.
The Sept. 2 operation marked the first of 22 strikes the Pentagon has launched, resulting in more than 85 deaths. Hegseth stated over the weekend that these attacks will continue.
While officials insist the second strike was both lawful and justified, doubts have been raised by lawmakers and legal specialists. Some members of Congress, particularly within the Democratic Party, have cautioned that striking survivors could constitute a war crime.
