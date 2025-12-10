403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US is engaged in talks with Turkey on F-35 program reentry—US envoy
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, the U.S. ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, announced that Washington and Ankara remain engaged in “ongoing discussions” about Türkiye’s effort to reenter the F-35 fighter jet initiative. He expressed optimism that these negotiations could lead to a “breakthrough” in the near future.
In a message shared on a major social media platform, Barrack noted that the dialogue is focused on Türkiye’s “desire to rejoin the F-35 program and their possession of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.” He reiterated that, “As laid out in U.S. law, Türkiye must no longer operate nor possess the S-400 system to return to the F-35 program.”
Barrack emphasized that a “positive relationship” between President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fostered “a new atmosphere of cooperation,” which he said has resulted in “the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade.” He added, “Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months that meets both the security requirements of the United States and Türkiye.”
Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after Washington objected to its acquisition of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, citing concerns about potential risks to the jet’s security and incompatibility with NATO defense networks. Following the dispute, multiple Turkish defense institutions faced penalties under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.
Recent statements from Turkish officials also point to progress. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan indicated that Ankara is close to overcoming the obstacles linked to the CAATSA-related measures associated with the S-400 purchase. “I believe we’ll soon find a way to remove that obstacle,” he said during discussions at an international forum.
In a message shared on a major social media platform, Barrack noted that the dialogue is focused on Türkiye’s “desire to rejoin the F-35 program and their possession of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system.” He reiterated that, “As laid out in U.S. law, Türkiye must no longer operate nor possess the S-400 system to return to the F-35 program.”
Barrack emphasized that a “positive relationship” between President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has fostered “a new atmosphere of cooperation,” which he said has resulted in “the most fruitful conversations we have had on this topic in nearly a decade.” He added, “Our hope is that these talks will yield a breakthrough in the coming months that meets both the security requirements of the United States and Türkiye.”
Türkiye was removed from the F-35 program in 2019 after Washington objected to its acquisition of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, citing concerns about potential risks to the jet’s security and incompatibility with NATO defense networks. Following the dispute, multiple Turkish defense institutions faced penalties under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.
Recent statements from Turkish officials also point to progress. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan indicated that Ankara is close to overcoming the obstacles linked to the CAATSA-related measures associated with the S-400 purchase. “I believe we’ll soon find a way to remove that obstacle,” he said during discussions at an international forum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment