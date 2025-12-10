403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinians suffer heavy casualties in Israel’s genocidal war
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, the number of Palestinians who have lost their lives since October 2023 has climbed to nearly 70,400, with the overall count of those injured surpassing 171,000.
Health officials noted that six more wounded individuals died within the past day, adding to the growing toll.
Although the large-scale Israeli offensive paused following a ceasefire that began on Oct. 10, the situation has remained lethal. Reports indicate that roughly 386 people have been killed and around 980 wounded by Israeli fire even after the truce went into effect.
Humanitarian assistance entering the territory also remains far below what was promised.
According to local administrative sources, only about 226 trucks of aid have been permitted to enter Gaza each day—significantly fewer than the minimum of 600 trucks stipulated under the ceasefire terms.
The initial stage of the agreement centers on an exchange involving Israeli captives and Palestinian detainees. It also outlines a broader roadmap aimed at reconstructing Gaza and forming a new administrative structure that excludes Hamas.
Health officials noted that six more wounded individuals died within the past day, adding to the growing toll.
Although the large-scale Israeli offensive paused following a ceasefire that began on Oct. 10, the situation has remained lethal. Reports indicate that roughly 386 people have been killed and around 980 wounded by Israeli fire even after the truce went into effect.
Humanitarian assistance entering the territory also remains far below what was promised.
According to local administrative sources, only about 226 trucks of aid have been permitted to enter Gaza each day—significantly fewer than the minimum of 600 trucks stipulated under the ceasefire terms.
The initial stage of the agreement centers on an exchange involving Israeli captives and Palestinian detainees. It also outlines a broader roadmap aimed at reconstructing Gaza and forming a new administrative structure that excludes Hamas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment