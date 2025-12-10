CBK Files Chargesheet Against Four In Multi-Lakh Land Fraud Case

Representational photo

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against four individuals allegedly involved in a multi-lakh land fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Accodring to a statement, the chargesheet in FIR No. 18/2025, registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120-B of the IPC, has been submitted before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar. Those named include Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Bashir Ahmad Ganie, Javeed Ahmad Hakak (then Patwari), and another Patwari who has since passed away.

The case began with a joint complaint from multiple victims who had purchased eight kanals of land through brokers. Of this, four kanals were shown transferred in the name of one complainant under Khasra No. 92, two kanals in the name of another under Khasra No. 99, and the remaining two kanals in the name of the third complainant's father. However, despite these purported transfers, no genuine documents were ever provided, the statement further said.

Verification later revealed that the mutation numbers shared by the brokers were forged and fabricated. During the investigation, it emerged that the accused had acted in criminal conspiracy to prepare fake land documents, misleading the complainants into believing the transactions were legitimate. They allegedly collected ₹25 lakh from the victims through the fraudulent deal.