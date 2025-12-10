U.S. Plans Contingency Strategy For Post-Maduro Venezuela Scenario

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that Nicolás Maduro's days are numbered, while avoiding confirmation of a potential ground invasion or direct U.S. military strike. He told Politico he would not publicly discuss military strategy.

The U.S. has recently increased its military presence in the region, deploying thousands of troops, a carrier strike group in the Caribbean, and conducting naval attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels. Trump described“big actions” against Maduro as imminent.

Trump accused the Venezuelan leader of sending“millions of prisoners, drug traffickers, and psychiatric patients” to the United States, saying Washington aims to ensure“more humane treatment” for Venezuelans.

Trump also said the U.S. would soon launch operations targeting drug networks, describing Iran, Cuba, Russia, and China as“bad actors” in the Western Hemisphere. When asked why Mexico or Colombia were not similarly pressured, he replied,“If necessary, I will do it. Absolutely.”

According to CNN, confidential U.S. plans are being drafted for various scenarios if Maduro leaves power. The National Security Council, overseen by Stephen Miller, is considering strategies to fill any political vacuum and stabilize Venezuela.

Since September, the U.S. military has carried out at least 19 strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Latin America, resulting in at least 76 deaths. Lawmakers have questioned the legality of these strikes, with both Republicans and Democrats promising investigations.

In addition, Trump defended former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted in the United States for drug trafficking, suggesting he may have been politically prosecuted.

