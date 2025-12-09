NHRC Marks Human Rights Day With Awareness Talk

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), in co-operation with the General Secretariat of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions and the UN Center for Training and Documentation in Human Rights for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, organised a talk in celebration of Human Rights Day.

The talk aimed to highlight human rights as not merely slogans or rigid legal texts, but as the foundation of daily interaction between individuals and societies. It also reaffirmed that the defense of rights is a collective responsibility that requires integrated efforts between governments, institutions, and civil society, in addition to calling for the transformation of principles into practical policies that ensure a dignified life for every human being.

In this context, His Excellency Vice-Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee Dr Mohammed bin Saif al-Kuwari said that this occasion marked a pivotal moment in modern human history. He said that today we witness an advanced level of awareness of the concept of human rights thanks to this universal document, and that the principle of equality has become a fundamental pillar of most international conventions and national constitutions. He noted that just over seven decades ago, the world viewed large segments of humanity as being of lesser value and dignity than others. He also emphasised that one cannot speak of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights without recalling the Arab contribution to it.

He pointed out that the complex global challenges the world faces today, whether climate change, environmental degradation, digital transformation, terrorism, and armed conflicts, result in widespread violations of human rights. He stressed that addressing them requires collective international action that ensures that the fruits of scientific progress and development are shared by all humanity without discrimination.

He reaffirmed that this global occasion has particular significance in Qatar, as it represents an opportunity to reiterate that human rights are not merely theoretical texts but a practical tool enabling individuals and societies to build a better future.

He said that this year's theme clearly aligns with Qatar's Permanent Constitution, which emphasises the preservation of human dignity in many of its provisions, and that this principle is consistent with Sharia, the main source of legislation. He also highlighted the State's commitment to implementing the human rights conventions to which it is a party. He said that the National Human Rights Committee plays a pivotal role in promoting a culture of human rights, drawing on the Islamic civilisational heritage grounded in justice, equality, noble ethics, and respect for human dignity. He noted that the Committee has made continuous efforts to raise awareness and to protect these rights, participated in numerous international forums, and achieved a distinguished global standing.

He affirmed the continued work of the Committee across many areas, including education, health, labour, environment, and the rights of vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. He highlighted the Committee's role in ensuring that no individual was deprived of their rights during key events and major activities hosted by Qatar in recent years, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and major sporting events.

HE Secretary-General of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions Sultan bin Hassan al-Jamali said the High Commissioner's selection of this year's theme was a clear call to rediscover the essence of human rights in the details of our daily lives, as these details form the basis for building the human dignity everyone seeks.

In his speech during the event, he said that national human rights institutions play a pioneering role in transforming international commitments into tangible reality as they bridge the gap between the obligations undertaken by states and what citizens experience on a daily basis and serve as a living link between civil society and governments.

