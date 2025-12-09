Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCCCR Achieves ABHS Accreditation For Medical Oncology Fellowship Training

2025-12-09 11:16:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Centre for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR), part of Hamad Medical Corporation, has announced the granting of official accreditation by the Arab Board of Health Specialisations (ABHS) to Qatar, with the NCCCR as a recognised training centre for the Medical Oncology Fellowship Programme.

This accreditation reflects the NCCCR's dedication to excellence in cancer education, clinical training, and professional advancement.

Through this recognition, NCCCR further strengthens its position as a regional leader in oncology training, enabling physicians from Qatar and across the Arab world to pursue specialised medical oncology education that meets international standards.

MENAFN09122025000067011011ID1110461289



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

