NCCCR Achieves ABHS Accreditation For Medical Oncology Fellowship Training

Through this recognition, NCCCR further strengthens its position as a regional leader in oncology training, enabling physicians from Qatar and across the Arab world to pursue specialised medical oncology education that meets international standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.