HGC And Cisco Launch Secured Broadband 2.0 Redefines Next-Generation Connectivity With Security Seamlessly Embedded

Empowering Enterprises with AI-Driven, Built-In Security and Unmatched Flexibility

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2025 – As digitalization accelerates, Hong Kong enterprises of all sizes are confronting an increasingly challenging cyberattack landscape, where system vulnerabilities, phishing, and ransomware are becoming more prevalent, jeopardizing operational continuity and corporate cybersecurity. Addressing these challenges, HGC Global Communications (“ HGC” ), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and Cisco jointly launched Secured Broadband 2.0 (“SBB 2.0”) - a next generation solution that redefines connectivity by embedding cybersecurity directly into network connectivity. Build on“SecurityFirst” design philosophy, SBB 2.0 ensures network-based cybersecurity protection, creating a secure foundation that empowers businesses of all sizes to thrive. With its four key attributes - simple, hassle-free, robust and sustainable evergreen technology development - this upgrade delivers enterprise-grade security without complexity or compromise.

HGC Global Communications and Cisco Host the Launch Ceremony for Secure Broadband 2.0

The“2025 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index”[1] revealed a critical disconnect in cybersecurity. Despite 49% of global organizations were hit by a cyberattack within the last year and 71% anticipating a disruptive cybersecurity incident, most remain critically underprepared with readiness levels stagnating over the past 12 months. Secured Broadband has successfully blocked more than 4,000,000 cyberattacks since its launch, underscoring this“preparedness gap”. To address this critical need, HGC and Cisco introduce SBB 2.0, an advanced solution that moves beyond conventional security add-on solutions. Rather than adding external devices in your network, it embeds comprehensive, enterprise-grade protection directly into the broadband network. This“security-from-the-foundation” approach ensures enterprises are protected from the moment they are connected, seamlessly and effortlessly elevating their readiness towards cyber threats.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said,“The introduction of SBB 2.0 is a strategic leap forward in our commitment to driving Hong Kong's digital transformation. We are not only improving our ICT solutions, but also redefining the industry benchmark for business broadband. By combining Cisco's advanced technology with HGC's unparalleled ICT network infrastructure and solutions, we are building a future-ready foundation for businesses' cybersecurity, allowing them to safely navigate the complex and rapidly shifting digital landscape with truly secure connectivity.”

Robust Connectivity Enhanced with Built-in Security

On top of the robust HGC's broadband connectivity foundation, SBB 2.0 leverages a uniquely customized Cisco SASE solution. This integration revolutionizes business broadband by weaving security directly into the service. Key features of SBB 2.0 include:



“CPE-less” network-based security feature: SBB 2.0 embedded protection into our core network and offer integrated cybersecurity without CPE. This reduces installation hassles and extent the protection to non-company devices, allowing enterprises to extend cybersecurity protection to all members who work with their own devices including contractors.

Cloud Application & DNS Layer Protection: Cloud Application offers secure access to cloud applications via a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which effectively prevents data leaks and unauthorized usage. DNS Layer Protection safeguards devices, ensuring they remain secure even when accessing resources outside the corporate network.

AI-Powered, Proactive Threat Intelligence: The solution harnesses the power of AI to proactively detect and block a diverse array of cyber threats. By addressing these threats before they can affect users or systems, it ensures continuous protection.

Zero Trust Principles: SBB2.0 implements a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) framework to ensure that only trusted and verified users, devices, and applications can access critical business resources - whether in the office or remote work environments.

Simplified, Fully Managed Service: HGC's security experts fully manage the service, and provide 24/7 hotline support. Businesses could gain clear visibility into their security status through easy-to-understand reports, reducing the burden of closely managing network security. Unique Subscription Payment Model: As the only provider in Hong Kong with a straightforward unique subscription payment model, we offer businesses of all sizes enterprise-grade security that is accessible, predictable, and scalable.

Argon Ho, Chief Commercial Officer – Group ICT Business of HGC, said,“In Hong Kong's next wave of digital growth, secure connectivity must be inborn, not bolted on. With SBB 2.0, we're redefining the foundation of business broadband by embedding security at the network core. This approach empowers enterprises and SMEs to operate with confidence - less complexity, greater resilience, and the freedom to grow in a fast‐changing digital world.”

Iris Feng, General Manager of Cisco Hong Kong, Macau and South China, said,“At Cisco, we believe that security must be at the heart of every digital experience. Together with HGC, we are raising the bar for business connectivity in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area by integrating powerful, AI-driven security directly into the broadband network. Secured Broadband 2.0 empowers organizations of every size to confidently embrace digital transformation, knowing their operations are protected from evolving cyber threats the moment they connect. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping enterprises build a secure, resilient, and future-ready digital foundation.”

To learn more about HGC cybersecurity solutions and services, please visit:

[1] 2025 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index: