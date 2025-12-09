Apple Rolls Out Fitness+ Across 28 New Markets Including Singapore And India

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Apple has confirmed that its subscription-based fitness and wellness platform, Fitness+, will be launched across 28 additional markets on 15 December, extending its global footprint to 49 countries and regions. The expansion includes Singapore, India, Chile, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Taiwan, Vietnam, and more, with Japan scheduled to follow in early 2026.

The announcement from Apple's Fitness Technologies division highlights that hundreds of existing workouts and guided meditations will become available in those new markets, with digital dubbing introduced in Spanish and German from launch, and Japanese to follow next year. The dubbed tracks utilise“a generated voice based on the actual voice” of the 28 Fitness+ trainers, allowing users to select their preferred audio language per session or set a default preference within the Fitness app.

Subscribers will gain access to the full slate of 12 workout categories - including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing and Meditation - with session lengths ranging from five to 45 minutes. The platform continues to support a range of devices, including iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and offers enhanced experience when combined with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, enabling users to view real-time metrics like heart rate, calories burned, activity ring progress and the“Burn Bar” overlay during workouts.

A new feature accompanying the global rollout is the addition of a dedicated K-Pop music genre for workout playlists, complementing existing options such as Upbeat Anthems, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves and more. The“Artist Spotlight” series remains part of the offering, giving workouts curated around global music stars.

Apple emphasised the inclusive and flexible nature of Fitness+ in its announcement. The company pointed out that Custom Plans - which automatically generate a personalised schedule based on a user's preferred activities, session durations, favourite trainers and music style - make it easier for individuals across fitness levels to build consistent exercise routines. With the expansion, users in newly covered markets will now be able to take advantage of curated workout and meditation content designed to fit different lifestyles and routines.

While the bulk of the newly available content remains in English, the introduction of AI-driven dubbing represents a major shift in accessibility, aimed at reducing language barriers and extending the reach of the service among non-English speaking audiences. The company plans to add more dubbed episodes weekly, gradually expanding the library of workouts available in different languages.

