Will Maria Corina Machado Show Up In Oslo To Join Edmundo González Urrutia? Mulino And Panamanians Are Thanked For Venezuelan Support

Global Attention is Focused on Oslo as it Remains to be Seen Whether Maria Corina Machado will Receive the Nobel Prize in Person. Machado herself had confirmed to the Nobel Institute a few days ago that she would travel to the Norwegian capital to receive the prize, in what would be her first public appearance since last January.



Mulino Meets with Edmundo González Urrutia in Oslo on the eve of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony honoring María Corina Machado who is to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

In Oslo, Norway, a group of Venezuelans publicly expressed their gratitude to the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, for the support his government has given to the democratic process led by opposition leader María Corina Machado, who is about to receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The events took place outside the Gran Hotel Oslo, the venue for the ceremony, where journalists and Venezuelan citizens gathered to await the departure of the Panamanian president. Upon seeing it, the group responded with applause and chants such as:“Thank you President” and“Thank you Panama”, acknowledging the political support offered to the Venezuelan cause.

Mulino paused before those present, greeted them, and listened to the messages addressed to Panama. He also reaffirmed his stance on the Venezuelan process and highlighted the significance of the award given to Maria Corina Machado who is pictured above. “I hope that all this buzz surrounding the award will have an internal impact and that they will understand that there is no turning back now,” he declared. The Panamanian support has been perceived by Venezuelan sectors as an important gesture within the international arena, especially at a time when the debate on democratic restoration in Venezuela continues.

Panama Prtesident Mulino Reiterated his Offer of Asylum for Nicolás Maduro

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino reiterated on Tuesday, December 9, Panama's willingness to offer asylum to Nicolás Maduro and members of his government, if this helps in any way to resolve the international crisis that this South American country is experiencing. Mulino's statements were made from Oslo, Norway, where the Panamanian president is (invited by the leader of the Venezuelan opposition, María Corina Machado) to accompany her to the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize, December 10. Mulino addressed the issue from Norway, where he will participate in the Nobel Prize ceremony for María Corina Machado.

“There is Nothing Concrete”

However, Mulino clarified that regarding this asylum offer,“there is nothing concrete yet, but I made that offer some time ago with the hope that, if that possibility exists, Panama has done so on other occasions, in order to help resolve an international political crisis, and especially one of this magnitude,” Mulino told the digital media outlet Tal Cual. The Panamanian president also expressed his skepticism that the regime would accept the option:“I don't think it will happen, because I believe that this man's arrogance has already blinded him and his cronies.” He reiterated that there is currently no communication between the Maduro regime and the Panamanian government.“I have no communication with those people, none whatsoever,” he emphasized.