PM Modi Pays Homage To C Rajagopalachari, Says Nation Honours His 'Enduring Legacy'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to C. Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, on his birth anniversary and said the nation continues to remember his immense contributions with deep gratitude.

The Prime Minister also shared several documented materials related to Rajagopalachari from archival records to mark the occasion.

C. Rajagopalachari, born on December 10, 1878, was a towering Indian statesman, freedom fighter, and writer, best remembered as independent India's last Governor-General and the only Indian to have held that historic office.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Freedom fighter, thinker, intellectual, statesman...these are some descriptions that come to the mind when one recalls Shri C. Rajagopalachari. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary. He remains one of the sharpest minds of the 20th century, who believed in creating value and upholding human dignity. Our nation remembers his enduring contributions with gratitude."

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also shared rare and interesting archival material, including a photograph of a young Rajaji, the official notification of his appointment as a Cabinet Minister, a picture with volunteers from the 1920s, and an edition of Young India from 1922 that was edited by Rajaji during Mahatma Gandhi's imprisonment.

A close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajaji was also a strong advocate of social reform, including the fight against untouchability.

He served as the Premier of the erstwhile Madras Presidency, later founded the Swatantra Party, and was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1954 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to politics, literature and public service.

Rajaji's personal interaction with Mahatma Gandhi in 1919 proved to be a turning point in his life, after which he gave up his flourishing legal career to devote himself entirely to the national freedom struggle.

Their bond only grew stronger over time, and Mahatma Gandhi referred to Rajaji as the "keeper of my conscience".

He took part in several landmark movements, including agitations against the Rowlatt Act, the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Vaikom Satyagraha and the Civil Disobedience Movement.

For his active role in these struggles, he was imprisoned five times between 1912 and 1941.

C. Rajagopalachari passed away on December 25, 1972.