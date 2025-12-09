Heavy Rain Pushes TN's Puzhal Reservoir To Full Capacity High Alert Issued

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Following intense rainfall across the catchment areas, the water level in key drinking water reservoirs around Chennai has risen sharply, prompting authorities to issue a precautionary alert to people living along vulnerable low-lying and coastal stretches.

Among the major reservoirs, the Puzhal lake has now reached its full storage capacity for the second consecutive day, triggering controlled discharge of surplus water.

According to officials of the city's water resources department, the three principal reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai -- Chembarambakkam Lake, Puzhal Lake and Poondi Lake -- have all recorded a rapid rise in inflows due to persistent and widespread rainfall over the past few days.

The heavy downpour in upstream regions has significantly boosted water storage, improving the city's drinking water security while also increasing the risk of flooding in surrounding areas. Officials confirmed that the Puzhal reservoir, which has a total storage capacity of 3,300 million cubic feet (mcft), touched full level on Tuesday and has remained at that level for a second day on Wednesday.

As part of flood management and safety protocols, authorities are now releasing around 300 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of excess water from the reservoir into downstream channels.

“Since the reservoir has reached maximum capacity, surplus water is being discharged in a regulated manner to prevent pressure on the bunds,” a senior official said.“The release will be adjusted based on further inflow from the catchment areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs have also witnessed a steady and substantial rise in water levels, though both are still operating within safe limits. Monitoring teams have been deployed round the clock at all major water bodies to assess structural safety, inflow patterns and downstream impact.

In view of the continued release from Puzhal and the possibility of further rainfall, the district administration has issued an advisory urging residents living along the banks of canals, river courses and low-lying coastal areas to remain vigilant.

Fisherfolk, residents of lakeside settlements, and people in flood-prone pockets have been asked to strictly follow official instructions and shift to safer locations if required. Revenue, police and disaster response teams remain on standby, while local bodies have been directed to keep drainage channels clear and emergency shelters ready for use if the situation escalates.