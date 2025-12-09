Dr. Matthew Hedelius Leads The Way In Trauma-Informed Approaches To Behavioral Recovery

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Dr. Matthew Hedelius, Psy.D., LCSW, CSAT-S, has dedicated more than 26 years to helping people heal from behavioral patterns that impact their well-being and relationships. As the Director and President of Paradise Creek Recovery Center, he hopes to continue treating people who wish to seek lasting recovery with compassion and science-backed methods.

Located on a peaceful 16-acre campus in southern Idaho, Paradise Creek Recovery Center offers a safe and structured environment for adult males struggling with addiction and related behaviors. The center provides trauma-informed care because of the role unresolved trauma plays in addictive patterns. Under Dr. Hedelius's leadership, the treatment plans are carefully designed to address both the emotional and neurological aspects of recovery.

Dr. Hedelius combines his background in Family Sciences, Clinical Social Work, and Psychology with advanced methods like Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and interpersonal neurobiology. His expertise in neuroscience allows clients to better understand how trauma affects the brain and behavior, and how healing can be achieved through the brain's natural ability to rewire itself.

At Paradise Creek, clients receive multiple individual and group psychotherapy sessions every week, with a minimum of two individual sessions per day. The center's therapeutic model also focuses on family involvement to offer support for partners and loved ones who have been affected by addiction. Such an inclusive approach helps rebuild trust and strengthen relationships as part of the healing process.

Dr. Hedelius and his team of certified therapists are known for their compassionate, evidence-based care. They use a range of clinical and complementary therapies to guide clients through their recovery journey. Treatment may include mindfulness, adventure therapy, and other experiential practices that encourage self-awareness, emotional balance, and personal growth.

“Our goal at Paradise Creek is to help people reconnect with their true selves and rediscover a sense of peace and purpose,” said Dr. Hedelius.“Recovery is not limited to ending harmful behaviors. We want people to learn and live with who they really are.”

The center's residential program lasts 28 days but can be extended up to 6 months based on individual needs. Clients receive a personalized plan that focuses on long-term stability and relapse prevention.

Over the years, Dr. Hedelius has built a reputation as a trusted leader in this field and has helped several people with trauma recovery. His dedication to blending compassion with clinical excellence continues to influence the standard of care for those struggling with these complex challenges.

For more information about Dr. Matthew Hedelius and Paradise Creek Recovery Center, you can visit or contact the center directly at (855) 691-3815.