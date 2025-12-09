Membrane Bioreactor Market Size, Volume, Revenue, Trends Analysis Report 2026 2030 Expert Review

MENAFN - GetNews) The Membrane Bioreactor Market is growing steadily, driven by rising demand for advanced wastewater treatment, water reuse, and compact, energy-efficient filtration systems. Key players such as Kubota Corporation, Veolia, SUEZ, Toray Industries, and Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions are focusing on innovative membrane technologies, improved durability, and sustainable treatment solutions to meet global water challenges.

The membrane bioreactor market is projected to grow from USD 4.49 billion in 2025 to USD 6.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This report provides a complete analysis of the membrane bioreactor market size, share, and potential growth prospects. Additionally, an overview of recent major trends, technological advancements, and innovations within the market are also included. The global membrane bioreactor market is driven by increasing demand in wastewater treatment applications. The major factors driving the market are the growing demand for membrane bioreactors in emerging economies, primarily due to water scarcity, increasing demand for clean water, and the need for high-quality effluents. Technological advancements in membrane materials and system designs also enhance the performance and cost-effectiveness of membrane bioreactor systems.

Download PDF Brochure:

Flat sheet is projected to be the second-largest membrane type segment of the membrane bioreactor market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The flat sheet membrane bioreactor market has the second-largest share due to its superior anti-fouling capabilities, allowing it to maintain high sludge concentrations (MLSS) of 10,000 to 15,000 mg/L, which enhances treatment efficiency and stability. Its design also supports easy cleaning through a gas-liquid mixed flow, reducing fouling and extending membrane lifespan, with cleaning cycles lasting over three months. Additionally, flat sheet membrane bioreactors offer high flux rates and stable operation, making them a reliable choice for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, contributing to their strong market position.

The external membrane bioreactor system will be the second-largest system configuration of membrane bioreactor, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The external membrane bioreactor system holds the second-largest market share due to several advantages, including design flexibility and ease of operation. With membranes housed separately from the bioreactor, maintenance and cleaning can be performed without disrupting biological treatment, allowing for more effective fouling management. External membrane bioreactors can handle higher hydraulic loading rates, making them suitable for larger wastewater volumes, particularly in industrial settings with variable flow rates. Their larger filtration surface area enhances treatment efficiency and reduces operational costs over time, while their design facilitates easy integration into existing treatment facilities for upgrades or expansions. These factors make external membrane bioreactor systems an attractive choice for diverse wastewater treatment needs.

Industrial wastewater treatment is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the membrane bioreactor market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Industrial wastewater treatment is the fastest-growing application in the membrane bioreactor market, driven by several key factors. Stricter environmental regulations require industries to effectively manage wastewater and reduce pollutants, driving demand for advanced treatment technologies. Many sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and textiles, produce complex wastewater that membrane bioreactors can efficiently treat by removing suspended solids and harmful substances, resulting in high-quality effluent suitable for reuse or discharge. Additionally, the focus on sustainability and resource recovery encourages industries to adopt solutions that not only treat wastewater but also recover valuable resources, such as water and nutrients. Ultimately, advancements in membrane technology have improved the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of membrane bioreactor systems, rendering them increasingly attractive for industrial applications.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

South America is projected to be the second fastest-growing membrane bioreactor market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

South America is projected to be the second fastest-growing region in the membrane bioreactor market, driven by rising government investments in water infrastructure and an increased awareness of the importance of preserving water quality. Nations such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are actively pursuing development plans that prioritize sanitation and wastewater treatment, allocating substantial funding to upgrade existing facilities and build new ones. This combination of regulatory focus, investment, and public awareness is driving rapid growth in the membrane bioreactor market across the region.

Membrane Bioreactor Companies

The key global players in the membrane bioreactor market include Veolia (France), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Dupont (US), Xylem (US), Pentair (UK), Mann+Hummel (Germany), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), CITIC Envirotech (China), and Aquatech (Canada).

Veolia (France)

Veolia is one of the leading manufacturers of systems used for water management, including wastewater sludge treatment, the production and transportation of drinking water and industrial process water, recycling, reuse, and membrane bioreactor systems. Veolia has three operating business segments: Water, Waste, and Energy. It offers membrane bioreactors under the brand names ZeeWeed Membrane Bioreactor, Ultrafor, Biosep, and Memthane membrane bioreactor systems under the Water business segment. Veolia has a strong business presence in Europe and a global sales presence in North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Kubota Corporation is a leading player in the manufacturing of membrane bioreactor systems and membranes, offering services related to food, water, and environmental management. The company has three operating business segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. Kubota Corporation provides membrane bioreactor systems under its Water & Environment business segment. The company has expertise in designing customized submerged membrane bioreactor systems and flat plate membranes.

Inquire Before Buying:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan)

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals, performance materials, and specialized industrial products. The company is engaged in producing, processing, and selling products based on synthetic chemistry, polymer chemistry, and biochemistry. It operates through five business segments: Fibers & Textiles, Performance Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, and Life Science. The company offers NHP membrane bioreactor systems and MEMBRAY membrane modules under the Environment & Engineering business segment. It offers membrane bioreactor systems for industrial and municipal water and wastewater treatment applications.

Xylem (US)

Xylem is one of the leading global water technology companies dedicated to solving the world's most critical water challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. It offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for water and wastewater treatment, including products such as the ADI membrane bioreactor systems, which are integrated with filtration, aeration, disinfection, and service support through its infrastructure business segment.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.