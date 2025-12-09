Rapid Food Safety Testing Market Forecast 20252030: New Study Highlights Drivers, Trends & Opportunities

MENAFN - GetNews)



Rapid Food Testing Market by Target Tested, Food Tested, Technology, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global rapid food testing market is projected to grow from USD 19.66 billion in 2025 to USD 31.22 billion by 2030, registering a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, according to the latest industry analysis. Market growth is primarily fueled by stringent food safety regulations, rising foodborne illness outbreaks, and increasingly complex global food supply chains that demand faster and more accurate quality assurance.

Rapid food testing technologies enable swift detection of pathogens, allergens, chemical residues, toxins, and contaminants, delivering reliable results within minutes to hours. Unlike traditional laboratory methods that require longer processing times, rapid testing supports quicker decision-making, helping food manufacturers reduce risk and ensure regulatory compliance.

Key Takeaways:



Europe is expected to account for a share of 34.9% of the rapid food testing market in 2025.

By target tested, the GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5%.

By food tested, the processed foods segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By technology, the PCR-based testing segment is expected to dominate the market.

Eurofins Scientific, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, and ALS were identified as star players in the rapid food testing market due to their strong market share and comprehensive service offerings. Certified Group, Symbio Labs, and AGROLAB, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Pathogen Testing Dominates the Rapid Food Testing Market

Pathogens remain the leading target in rapid food testing due to their direct link to foodborne illnesses. Harmful microorganisms such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli (E. coli), Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter, and Norovirus commonly contaminate food through improper handling, inadequate cooking, cross-contamination, and unhygienic processing environments.

To mitigate these risks, food producers increasingly rely on advanced rapid detection technologies, including:



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Immunoassays such as ELISA

Biosensors and microarray-based systems Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

These solutions enable early identification and tracking of pathogens, preventing contaminated food products from entering the supply chain and protecting consumer health.

PCR Technology Leads Market Adoption

Among available technologies, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) continues to dominate the rapid food testing market. PCR amplifies specific DNA or RNA sequences, allowing detection of pathogens even at extremely low concentrations. Compared with conventional culture-based testing methods, which may take several days, PCR provides accurate results within hours.

Real-Time PCR (qPCR) further improves efficiency by simultaneously detecting and quantifying pathogens using fluorescent markers. Accredited laboratories utilize automated PCR platforms and advanced thermocyclers to process high sample volumes with minimal contamination risk. This combination of speed, precision, and scalability makes PCR a cornerstone technology for modern food safety testing.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

The Asia Pacific rapid food testing market is experiencing the fastest growth globally, driven by strengthened food safety regulations and improved enforcement across the region. Countries such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand are leading adoption, while Japan continues to advance food safety standards through technological innovation and regulatory upgrades.

Rising consumer awareness, expanding food processing industries, and government initiatives aimed at reducing foodborne illnesses are further accelerating market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Leading Rapid Food Testing Companies:

The report profiles key players such as Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA (Switzerland), ALS (Australia), Intertek Group plc (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Neogen Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), Microbac Laboratories (US), Hill Labs (New Zealand), FoodChain ID (US), Romer Labs Division Holding (Austria), and Promega Corporation (US).

Recent Developments in the Rapid Food Testing Industry:



April 2025: SGS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates to advance food safety and quality compliance cooperation. This partnership combines the Ministry's progressive regulatory vision with SGS's global expertise in testing to set new standards for food safety, strengthen consumer protection, and ensure products in the UAE meet the highest international quality and safety requirements.

February 2025: Intertek's new regional headquarters in Riyadh strengthened its presence in the Middle East, offering advanced ATIC services that can support the growing food sector. This expansion enhances its capacity for localized testing, faster service delivery, and compliance with regional regulations, positioning Intertek to better serve food producers amid Saudi Arabia's push for diversified, sustainable industry growth.

October 2024: SGS expanded its presence in the North American rapid food testing market with a new food and nutraceutical testing facility in Fairfield, New Jersey. Strategically located near a major manufacturing hub, the facility is equipped with advanced technology and scientific expertise to deliver high-quality analytical services. August 2024: ALS launched InviRapid. The InviRapid Lateral Flow Assays provide rapid, on-site detection of food allergens within minutes in diverse samples. With all necessary reagents included, they integrate seamlessly into HACCP programs. Using colloidal gold-labeled antibodies for visual results, they enhance rapid food safety testing by enabling quick allergen identification, supporting compliance, and protecting consumers from potential allergen-related risks.

