New Book Blending Emotional Resilience, Mindfulness, And Grounding Spirituality Wins The Literary Titan Gold Award

“The Northern Light Within” offers a science-supported and soul-grounded guide for navigating winter anxiety, burnout, and emotionally heavy seasons

Toronto, ON - December 9, 2025 - As global searches for“winter anxiety,”“emotional overwhelm,” and“how to feel grounded” rise each year, a new book is resonating with readers seeking calm and clarity. The Northern Light Within: Bloom in Winter – Shine in Every Season, written by Toronto-based wellness and life coach Ashish, has received the Literary Titan Gold Award for its depth, clarity, and contribution to the self-help and mindfulness genre.

Released in November, the book has earned strong early reviews for its soothing tone, practical tools, and modern, grounding spiritual perspective-helping readers navigate anxiety, burnout, and long inner winters. In its editorial review, Literary Titan praised the book as“a poetic and soulful guide to navigating emotional winters,” highlighting its blend of science, reflection, and spirituality that“feels calm and deeply human.”

A Timely Guide for When Life Feels Heavy

Winter-both literal and emotional-often brings dips in mood, motivation, and clarity. Lower light, shifting routines, and rising stress can create a sense of heaviness that many struggle to name.

The Northern Light Within speaks directly to these experiences, offering a blend of neuroscience, nervous system regulation, mindfulness and breathwork practices, modern grounding spirituality, and simple, sustainable steps to steady the mind and emotions. Through reflective storytelling and soul-grounded insight, the book helps readers feel understood while offering tools that are practical and accessible.

“I wrote this book during a time when life felt dark and still,” Ashish says.“My hope is to help readers understand what's happening inside them, and offer tools that restore inner steadiness-the science of what the mind and body are going through, and the spiritual reminder that their inner light never disappears. It's still there, even in quiet seasons.”

A core theme of the book is “Medit-Action”, Ashish's approach that bridges mindful slowing down with purposeful, grounded action.

Critical Reception and Award Recognition

The Literary Titan Gold Award, presented to books demonstrating exceptional writing and meaningful reader value, recognizes The Northern Light Within as a standout debut in emotional wellbeing, mindfulness, and spiritual self-help.

Literary Titan described the book as“ideal for anyone seeking clarity, grounding, and emotional warmth during difficult seasons.” Early readers echo this praise, calling the book“calming,”“warm and soothing,”“soulful,” and“a companion for heavy days.”

About the Author

Ashish Singh is a Toronto-based wellness and life coach and the founder of The Calm Mind, where he supports individuals navigating anxiety, burnout, emotional overwhelm, and major life transitions.

Known for his blend of mindful clarity, nervous system regulation, and modern, grounding spirituality, Ashish has received multiple coaching awards and is featured among Toronto's top life and wellness coaches on consumer-trusted platforms. His approach balances soulful insight with practical guidance, making emotional resilience accessible in everyday life.

Book Details

Title: The Northern Light Within: Bloom in Winter – Shine in Every Season Author: Ashish Genre: Self-Help / Mindfulness / Spiritual Wellness Formats: Paperback & eBook Availability: Amazon Canada, Amazon U.S., and international marketplaces

Media & Interview Availability

Ashish is available for interviews, expert commentary, guest articles, and podcast appearances on: winter anxiety and seasonal emotional shifts; mindfulness and breathwork for anxiety and stress; modern spiritual practices for grounding; burnout and emotional recovery; nervous system regulation; and blending science and spirituality in practical, relatable ways.