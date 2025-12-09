Dow Falls Over 100 Points Oil Prices Slightly Dip

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New York, Dec. 9 (Petra) The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 100 points Tuesday, while U.S. crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) dipped slightly to $58.39 per barrel.
Ahead of market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose by approximately 30 points, while the S&P 500 remained steady at 6,845 points.

Jordan News Agency

