Dow Falls Over 100 Points Oil Prices Slightly Dip

New York, Dec. 9 (Petra) The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 100 points Tuesday, while U.S. crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) dipped slightly to $58.39 per barrel.Ahead of market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose by approximately 30 points, while the S&P 500 remained steady at 6,845 points.

