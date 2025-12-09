Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP Leyla Aliyeva Visits Exhibition Of Turkmen National Cuisine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During her visit to Turkmenistan, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the performance of the “Galkynysh” National Equestrian Games Group in Turkmenbashi on December 9 and visited an exhibition dedicated to Turkmen national cuisine.

The“Galkynysh” National Equestrian Games Group, which preserves Turkmenistan's ancient equestrian traditions, national culture, and folklore, showcased a rich cultural heritage to the guests.

Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva then toured the exhibition on Turkmen national cuisine, where detailed information about its traditions was presented.

The event was accompanied by musical performances and dance group numbers.

