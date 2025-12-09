403
India, US Discuss Ways Of Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- India and the US on Tuesday discussed ways of deepening cooperation in different areas of mutual interest.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that as part of the India-US Foreign Office Consultations, both the sides comprehensively reviewed India- US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
"The two sides discussed key bilateral issues, including trade and investment, defence cooperation, the TRUST initiative, energy cooperation including civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals, and trusted supply chains," the statement said.
The US and India also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, with both sides underscoring their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
They welcomed the steady progress made in the existing dialogue mechanisms and agreed to give momentum to the implementation of "Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology for the 21st Century" to drive transformative cooperation across key pillars of the partnership.
The India-US discussions came days after the Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India for the India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi despite US demanding India to isolate Russia and stop purchasing oil and gas that is believed to help Putin continue his war in Ukraine. (end)
atk
