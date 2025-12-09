403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Chief: GCC States Strongly Invest In AI
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Arab League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit said on Tuesday that the GCC states continue boosting their artificial intelligence (AI) investments through establishing huge data centers.
Addressing a forum held by the Egyptian Society for Political Economy, Statistics, and Legislation, Aboul-Gheit added AI needs mega information centers powered by electricity with unprecedented potential in human history.
He called on the need of enacting binding international legislation issued by the UN to regulate artificial intelligence.
The League's chief noted that the scale of transformations the world may witness with the development of general AI surpasses, in its impact, the discovery of fire and the first nuclear explosion. (end)
mm
Addressing a forum held by the Egyptian Society for Political Economy, Statistics, and Legislation, Aboul-Gheit added AI needs mega information centers powered by electricity with unprecedented potential in human history.
He called on the need of enacting binding international legislation issued by the UN to regulate artificial intelligence.
The League's chief noted that the scale of transformations the world may witness with the development of general AI surpasses, in its impact, the discovery of fire and the first nuclear explosion. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment