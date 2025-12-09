403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO - Kuwait renewed its firm commitment to the principles of international humanitarian law and to international and regional efforts aimed at protecting human rights during armed conflicts.
NEW YORK - Kuwait affirmed that the prevention of genocide starts with enhancing the rule of law, accountability, early warning and combating hate speech in all types.
KUWAIT - Minister of Defense (MoD) Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah highlighted the importance of upgrading air force to protect the country, and enforce its stability and security.
KUWAIT - The Interior Ministry said that road users must strictly follow traffic laws during rainfall.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said that two construction workers died while on duty in Al-Rai area.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait prioritizes the dignity of the elderly, making it one of the pillars of the state's human rights policies, said Assistant Kuwait Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs.
BAGHDAD - Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information Dr. Nasser Muhaisen said that Kuwait is committed to actively contributing to the development of Arab tourism policies.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation forces detained 40 Palestinians during wide-ranging raids across the West Bank.
GENEVA - The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned about the continuing rise in malnutrition rates among children as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women in the Gaza Strip.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatty stressed the need of empowering the temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) to assume its responsibility and deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza Strip.
BRUSSELS - The International Criminal Court (ICC) sentenced former Janjaweed militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd Al-Rahman to 20 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
WASHINGTON - The US imposed sanctions on four individuals and four entities for their roles in fueling the civil war in Sudan.
BRUSSELS - The European Commission announced that it has opened a formal investigation into suspected anticompetitive practices by the US company Google, related to its use of online publishers' content as well as materials uploaded by users on the YouTube platform for the development of artificial intelligence systems.
RUSSIA -- Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev said that the Arctic is witnessing increasingly difficult conditions, describing it as a zone of conflict.
TOKYO - At least 34 people were injured when a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Japan late Monday night, Kyodo News Agency reported. (end)
