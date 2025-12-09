403
Finn Partners Wins Donorschoose PR Business
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - A nonprofit that matches donors directly with public school teachers in need of supplies has named Finn Partners as its PR agency of record.
DonorsChoose has charged Finn with providing a range of services around storytelling, thought leadership and media engagement across the US. The agency's remit also includes targeted efforts in Cleveland; Des Moines, Iowa; and Detroit.
Finn won the business following a competitive review.
Finn's appointment is part of a larger effort by DonorsChoose to raise its profile among potential donors nationally as well as the Midwest.
The DonorsChoose platform is designed to help fill the classroom needs of specific teachers, who spend an average of $650 of their own money each year on school supplies. Launched 25 years ago, the organization allows donors to meet individual teachers' needs, from pencils and paper to microscopes.
“At DonorsChoose, we believe every student deserves a great education, and we want to inspire the public to support teachers who make it happen,” said DonorsChoose chief revenue & marketing officer. Katie Bisbee.“We're excited to collaborate with Finn Partners and keep spreading the word about what teachers need in classrooms and what students need to thrive and succeed.”
