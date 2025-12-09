Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Letter To Editor: Where Will Kashmir's Future Scientists Come From?

Letter To Editor: Where Will Kashmir's Future Scientists Come From?


2025-12-09 03:26:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Pjhoto

A city college lecturer watches his students drift toward subjects they believe will bring an easier future. He remembers a different time, when Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry felt like doors to a larger world instead of hurdles to avoid.

His recollection carries the pulse of an era when scientific ambition shaped the dreams of Kashmiri families who saw education as a way to rise, build and contribute.

Mathematics offered precision, a way to frame thought with clarity. Physics introduced the unseen forces that move planets, machines and even daily life. Chemistry opened the secrets of bonding and transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

These subjects gave young Kashmiris a grounding that connected them to global innovation. Hospitals, power grids, communication networks and laboratories all grew from this foundation. Advances in medicine, transportation, technology and space exploration drew strength from minds trained in these exact sciences.

Scientific learning once felt like a shared investment in the future.

MENAFN09122025000215011059ID1110460315



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search