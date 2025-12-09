Letter To Editor: Where Will Kashmir's Future Scientists Come From?

Representational Pjhoto

A city college lecturer watches his students drift toward subjects they believe will bring an easier future. He remembers a different time, when Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry felt like doors to a larger world instead of hurdles to avoid.

His recollection carries the pulse of an era when scientific ambition shaped the dreams of Kashmiri families who saw education as a way to rise, build and contribute.

Mathematics offered precision, a way to frame thought with clarity. Physics introduced the unseen forces that move planets, machines and even daily life. Chemistry opened the secrets of bonding and transformation.

These subjects gave young Kashmiris a grounding that connected them to global innovation. Hospitals, power grids, communication networks and laboratories all grew from this foundation. Advances in medicine, transportation, technology and space exploration drew strength from minds trained in these exact sciences.

Scientific learning once felt like a shared investment in the future.