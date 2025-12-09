Freedom At Midnight Season Returns January 9 On Sonyliv

Series is based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' acclaimed book

Srinagar~ Sony LIV on Friday announced the second season of its historical drama series“Freedom at Midnight:, which will begin streaming on the platform from January 9.

Based on Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins' acclaimed book of the same name, the series revisits key events from the tumultuous year of India's independence and features Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi and Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The new season explores the turbulent months that followed, highlighting political decision-making at the highest levels as well as the human stories shaped by a country in transition.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext, the show is led by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who returns as showrunner and director.

The narrative has been crafted by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai and Ethan Taylor.