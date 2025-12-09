Khyber Cement, IEI Launch Training to Empower Kashmir Builders

Srinagar ~ Khyber Cement has joined hands with The Institution of Engineers (India) to deliver Urdu-medium technical training to grassroots construction workers in Kashmir through a two-day workshop, Zabaan-o-Bunyad, held on 5–6 December in Srinagar.

Khyber Cement's collaboration with IEI aimed to equip non-engineer construction professionals with structured, practical knowledge to improve the quality and safety of work across the region. The programme opened at the IEI Auditorium in Sonwar Bagh with an expert panel comprising senior academicians and engineers from NIT Srinagar, JKPPD, GCET and SSM College of Engineering.

The workshop also witnessed the presence of Fazlul Haseeb, IAS, Commissioner SMC and CEO SSCL, signalling administrative endorsement for expanding technical learning at the grassroots level.

Riaz Tramboo, Director of Operations at Khyber Cement, said the initiative strengthens the foundation of Kashmir's built environment by transforming hands-on experience into informed, reliable construction practices. Director Corporate & Strategy Umar Tramboo added that the programme reflects the company's long-standing commitment to empowering communities and supporting those who contribute daily to the region's infrastructure.

Backed by IEI's 105-year national legacy and Khyber Cement's deep local engagement, Zabaan-o-Bunyad featured expert-led sessions, demonstrations and practical modules-marking a significant step toward professionalising Kashmir's construction workforce through accessible, Urdu-medium training.